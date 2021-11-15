Citing their experience and exceptional service, the library board gave the director and fiscal officer 4% raises.
At Monday’s meeting, the Wood County District Public Library Board gave 4% raises to Director Michael Penrod and Fiscal Officer Linda Joseph. Joseph will also receive an additional 3% to put her salary more in line with her peers, said board President Brian Paskvan.
Penrod will now be paid $97,332 annually, up from $93,588. Joseph, who is part time and works 22.5 hours per week, will be paid $32.77 an hour, up from $30.60 an hour.
“I can’t say enough about your leadership,” Paskvan said to Penrod. “We are pleased to give you this raise.”
The board said Penrod’s 30 years experience, including 10 as director, warranted the increase.
Board member Mike Sibbersen said that Penrod is a “very able administrator, planner and organizer,” who was a tremendous leader during the pandemic.
“You’ve inspired staff to be creative in so many different ways,” he said.
“You help us be a better board with all the information you bring to us,” said board Vice President Becky Bhaer. “I can’t imagine having anybody else in this position.”
The board also tasked Penrod with goals in 2022.
Paskvan said it is time to get back to developing the strategic plan, which was put on hold during the pandemic.
Board member Ken Frisch said he would like to see creative fundraisers and activities continue, along with establishing a “more robust gift planning program.”
“Don’t slide back into the comfort zone,” he said. “Think about what we can do, rather than what we can’t.
“It would be great to continue to build on that.”
Bhaer said this next year will include changes in the facilities footprint of the library, with the adjacent city building construction, a new parking lot configuration and the new property next door to the Carter House.
“Think big picture, long term,” Bhaer said.
The board cited Joseph’s 33 years, including 29 at the Wood County library, of experience as reason for the 4% raise and 3% market adjustment.
Board member Ellen Dalton said that Joseph always gives reliable information that’s easy to understand.
Sibbersen praised her knowledge and ability to get things accomplished in a part-time status.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a $56,000 raise pool for Penrod to distribute at his discretion.
The board also approved a $42,000 pool of money to be used to adjust staff’s salaries to retain them.
There are 43 library employees.
Paskvan said the employee environment has been difficult to navigate this year. The library has hired 23 new people this year — after losing a third of the staff during the pandemic. Those losses included 15 layoffs, retirements and resignations.
Penrod said he will review staff salaries and make appropriate adjustments.
He gave an example of the challenge.
He wanted to hire a circulation employee at $11 an hour. The prospective employee said she wanted to work at the library but had been offered another position at $15.50 an hour; she would accept the circulation job for $13 an hour.
The other obstacle was that another circulation new hire from the past year is making $11 an hour. How could he justify bringing in a new employee at $13 an hour and pay the other person $11 an hour for the same job.
The actions were taken after a 45-minute executive session.