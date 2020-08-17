The Wood County District Public Library could lose $10,000 in taxes when two territories leave the Bowling Green City Schools District.
But the main issue is not the money, said Director Michael Penrod at Monday’s library board meeting.
During the Aug. 4 vote, residents of eight townships voted on whether to transfer to a neighboring school district.
Four left, but only two affect the library. They are Plain Township to Otsego and Center Township to Eastwood. Those residents will also have a new library of service and taxation, Weston and Pemberville libraries, respectively.
Library board member Mike Sibbersen, former Wood County auditor, said he estimates that $7,500 would be lost from Center Township and over $2,000 from Plain Township.
“It’s more than I thought it might be,” Sibbersen said.
“For me it’s not about the money; it’s the principle of it,” Penrod said.
He said residents living in those areas are accustomed to using the Bowling Green branch and would probably continue to do so because it’s closer.
If all eight of the petitions to leave the Bowling Green school district had passed, the library would have lost $31,000 annually, plus pipeline money, which was $22,000 in 2019, Penrod said.
Penrod said that the board has the option of starting a “long, cumbersome process to leave the library boundaries as is.”
The current boundaries go back to a 1965, and were reaffirmed in 2001 when the library board put a bond issue on the ballot, Penrod said. Boundaries only became an issue as libraries started asking for levies and bond issues.
If the board wants to start the process to keep the territories, it would first have to petition the state library board. The adjacent library board could then contest, he said.
Board President Brian Paskvan asked if this was a done deal.
Board member Ellen Dalton said there is another suit against this law in Stark County. After the judge announces his verdict, it is expected to be appealed and may even go to the Ohio Supreme Court, she said.
“It doesn’t sound like the validity of the law is settled,” Dalton said. “It sounds like that’s going to be a long process and it may not be settled for awhile.”
Paskvan asked Penrod to make sure that the board didn’t miss any deadlines for filing a petition.
“If this gets held up in the courts, does that mean nothing changes?” Paskvan asked. “I don’t want us to go through with a bunch of paper work.”
He also wondered if this could continue to hurt the library.
“I’m just a little nervous about things eating away at our district,” Paskvan said. “I want to make sure we keep our district intact.”
Board member John Fawcett suggested letting the dust settle.
“I would certainly like to see us retain our current boundaries,” he said
Fawcett also asked how the other libraries would react.
Penrod said he has been in contact with Weston and Pemberville officials.
“They didn’t think their boards were excited about adding on parcels,” Penrod said.
Board member Ken Frisch reiterated that the critical thing is that no time deadlines are missed.
“It doesn’t sound like there’s a rush,” Dalton said.
Paskvan said that the vote had unintended consequences.
“We kind of got sucked into this,” Paskvan said.
The board and Penrod also said that whatever the library decided to do, it would not affect the township residents’ vote to leave Bowling Green schools.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard that the library will not be a polling place on election day. Its precincts are going to the new City Park veterans building for social distancing.
• Went into an executive session to discuss employment of a public employee. No action was taken.