Library leaders are continuing talks with Bowling Green officials about a possible building expansion, which now looks a little different than when it was first discussed late last year.
“Our architects are talking with their architects,” said Wood County District Public Library Director Michael Penrod at Monday’s board meeting, which was held virtually. “We’re continuing to have conversations.”
A new city building is planned for the site of the Wood County Committee on Aging on North Main Street. The senior center is moving to a new facility on South Grove Street.
The city plan is to use the facade of the senior center as a start to a new administration building. It will replace the current one on North Church Street.
The library lies just yards from both buildings on North Main Street. The building jockeying and plans got library officials thinking about expansion ideas last year even though they are not quite ready to proceed.
In talks with the city, it’s been shared that a major sewer line is located on Oak Street, hampering both the city and library from possibly building out that way.
“Where the foundation and footers would be, for an addition for us, would be right on top of that. That would just be cost prohibitive,” Penrod said. “The idea of a smaller addition that didn’t go that far north wouldn’t give enough return on investment.”
A small addition on the southwest side of the building could work, but doesn’t give enough square footage.
“We’ve come up with a plan to be able to keep the building viable long term, with some sort of construction on the east side, while still maintaining green space,” Penrod said. “They’re working on some drawings now.”
Board President Brian Paskvan said there is quite a bit of electric and sewer running through the library parking lot.
“This is not about where we want it to go, it’s about where it can go,” he said. “There is stuff running all over the place. And we’re in downtown, so we expect that.”
“When you’re in the heart of it all, there (are) lots of veins and arteries running around our building,” Penrod added.
He also said that the city project has made the library board go a little further earlier in terms of planning.
“It doesn’t mean we’re deciding to do a building project now and then starting next week. It’s we’re getting the ducks in a row … so we don’t miss any opportunities before they start building their walls,” Penrod said.
After the meeting, he said that any library expansion plans are preliminary.
“There’s no set timeline,” he said. “My anticipation before covid and before the city building was announced, was that we would get the master plan and be able to mull on it for a couple of years.
“With the city building planning going on now, that’s just forcing us to get a little more detail focused a little earlier. It doesn’t mean that we are doing any building project any sooner.”
Paskvan added that this was also dictated by a board request for a space review.
The city’s $11 million renovation of the senior center, which used to be a post office, is set to start this year.
At the November meeting, the library board started a public discussion of either expanding the Main Street building or doing a renovation.
The last library renovation, finished in 2003, has now been open 17 years. The space was supposed to be good for about 25 years. The library was built in 1974.
The costs range from $1.4 million for a small renovation to $4.2 million for an 11,600-square-foot addition.
The last library expansion was funded by a $5.8 million loan and $800,000 in fundraising.
The Walbridge branch expansion, which opened in 2017, cost $1.2 million.