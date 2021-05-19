The Wood County District Public Library Trustees will continue to mandate masks until June, then encourage patrons to use them.
The library board decided Monday to follow the state edict and require masks be used by staff and patrons until June 2.
After that, masks will be encouraged.
“The library board has full discretion … to continue to require masks of everybody,” said Director Michael Penrod.
The board spent 45 minutes discussing the confusion between the federal mandate, state orders, the city’s ordinance and the library’s own policy.
Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that mask mandates will end June 2 for all residents but not for companies that will continue to require them.
Bowling Green Council dropped its mask mandate at Monday’s meeting and will follow the state guidelines.
“The library is allowed to be more restrictive than that federal, state or local ordinance,” Penrod said. “But we can’t be more lenient.”
The library mandated masks before the state or city took actions.
Penrod is concerned about enforcing the new no-masks state policy. Some staff want to stick with the mask requirement until June 2 but Penrod said he didn’t want to have to call police every time someone without a mask wanted to enter the building.
The library did call Bowling Green police Friday for someone who was very belligerent and wanted to enter without a mask.
Board member Ellen Dalton said she sees a conflict between what the staff wants and what the public wants. She pointed out the recent survey of staff members that found they felt safer when masks are worn.
Penrod said he would never tell a staff member of member of the public who wanted to wear a mask that they couldn’t.
Board member Becky Bhaer said she was conflicted.
Wood County is still designated “red” by the state due to its number of coronavirus cases and there is a push to get more people vaccinated, she said.
“Now all of a sudden, we’re thrown a curve ball that is going to put us in a really conflicting position with many people. I am not at all comfortable with this whole thing because of the fact that we have not done a great job yet at vaccination, we have not reached herd immunity, it is still out there,” Bhaer said.
She said, personally, she would stick with masks but would go along with what other board members thought.
Board member John Fawcett said he believed the library would be criticized no matter what it does but thinks masks should be required for the short term.
“As much as I would like to say we can mandate them, I think that that is just going to put the staff in a very difficult position,” said board member Ken Frisch.
Board President Brian Paskvan said he was uncomfortable with requiring and then enforcing masks in the library.
Board member Mike Sibbersen also voiced concern about enforcement, especially as the city later that night dropped its mask mandate.
Paskvan pointed out, as a local business, the library could continue to mandate mask usage.
“I didn’t mean we couldn’t enforce it,” Penrod said. “I said it would be difficult to enforce.”
Both Frisch and Fawcett agreed that the library should follow the steps taken by the city.
Curbside book pickup will remain for those not comfortable entering the library. Plexi-glass barriers will remain for now and staff can continue to wear masks if they want.
In-person summer programs will be held at outdoor venues and move indoors in September.