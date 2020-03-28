The Wood County District Public Library is enhancing online resources to help patrons during the coronavirus crisis.
In a letter to patrons on Saturday, Director Michael Penrod said that libraries are essential, especially in a time of crisis.
“The core function of a library is to gather people together to use books and other resources and to support the community’s needs for lifelong learning, early literacy support, recreation, and reliable resources,” Penrod said. “But right now, gathering is exactly what we should not be doing.
In support of the orders from the Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, the library is closed through at least April 6 and all library programs and community usage of meeting spaces are canceled through at least the end of April.
The library staff is busy enhancing online services to give access to information, literature and entertainment during this stressful time.
Below are some of the new or enhanced services the library is currently offering via its website WCDPL.ORG and through the library’s Facebook page:
Patrons without a library card can now get a temporary card at WCDPL.ORG that works immediately with the Ohio Digital Library, our Flipster online magazine service, and with Hoopla.
Ohio Digital Library is making Instant Access cards available on their landing page. Ohio residency is verified using a text message to the phone; even if you have an out-of-state phone number, you can use WCDPL’s temporary card.
Remember that Hoopla’s e-books, e-audiobooks, movies, music, comics and TV shows are always available with no waiting, and that Flipster’s 85 different magazines are also always available, including back issues.
The library has increased the number of Hoopla items you can check out to 25 per month for all patrons with library cards and Hoopla has added a Bonus Collection that doesn’t count against the number of items patrons check out.
TumbleBooks provides e-books and other content for younger readers, students, and adults. That resource has dropped the requirement to enter a library card and has added more modules to support learning at home and relaxation. TumbleBooks products are always available, no waiting.
The new TumbleBooks modules are available until Aug. 31. They include: TumbleMath (ages K-6); TeenBookCloud (grades 7-12); AudioBookCloud (all ages); and RomanceBookCloud. These modules are be found at WCDPL.ORG.
We are sharing information about the library’s learning at home resources with Bowling Green City Schools, as well as the other two school districts within the WCDPL legal service district, Lake and Northwood schools.
For the genealogists in our community, the Ancestry Library Edition database is now available from home through April 30th.
Staff have created short how-to videos for Ancestry Library Edition, Hobbies and Craft Reference Center, and Book Talks. Look for those on the library’s FaceBook page, and on WCDPL.ORG.
For the investors in our community, the Valueline database is allowing up to 30 simultaneous users with a WCDPL library card.
We are extending our Book Bingo contest until the end of April, and you can submit your completed bingo cards by mail or drop them off when we reopen. More information about Book Bingo is at WCDPL.ORG.
We are sharing up-to-date COVID-19 news from the state and the county through social media and at WCDPL.ORG.
We are bringing back the Ukulele Club in a FaceBook Live format for three Mondays in April, starting April 6. Watch for the announcement on FaceBook.
Finally, are you looking for a positive activity for kids of all ages during our compliance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s Stay at Home order? Why not join us in our community #WCDPLBearHug Project?
Here’s how you and your family can participate:
Put a teddy bear in a front window.
Download the #WCDPLBearHug coloring sheet from wcdpl.org/WCDPLBearHug, color it in, and place it in your front window.
Encourage your child to read to their teddy bear and/or set up a Stuffed Animal Storytime at home.
· While out getting exercise and fresh air - enjoy a BEAR HUNT - look for teddy bears or the #WCDPL coloring sheet in your neighbors’ windows.
· Practice social distancing when you’re out looking for bears.
· Read the story We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, based on the picture book by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury together.
· Watch an animated short film based on the book on HOOPLA
Take photos of things you and your family are doing together and share on social media with #WCDPLBearHug #InThisTogetherOhio. We will look for these photos and share them on the library’s FaceBook page.
If you currently have library items at home, feel free to keep them until the library reopens. Or you can place them in the 24/7 returns available at both the Bowling Green and Walbridge libraries. Nothing is due back while we are closed. We have changed the due dates and remember, WCDPL is fine free. Just bring the items back when we reopen.
“We will get through this together. All of us at WCDPL wish you well as we ‘stay home’ and we look forward to serving you in person when we are able,” Penrod said.