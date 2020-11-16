One vision for a library expansion is combining forces with the City of Bowling Green to construct one main focal point downtown.
At Monday’s meeting, the Wood County District Public Library Trustees started a public discussion of either expanding the Main Street building or doing a renovation.
The costs range from $1.4 million for a small renovation to $4.2 million for an 11,600-square-foot addition.
An expansion could include some kind of a partnership with the City of Bowling Green, which is in the process of planning a renovation to the Wood County Senior Center for its administrative offices.
The city’s $11 million renovation of the senior center, which used to be a post office, was discussed by Bowling Green City Council in October. A new senior center is being built on South Grove Street and should be completed in February.
Library Director Michael Penrod said that he and board President Brian Paskvan met with Mayor Michael Aspacher and other city officials.
“We decided to take the bull by the horns” to make sure everyone was on the same page, Penrod said.
The goal is to make sure they don’t build anything that wouldn’t be complementary, and possibly help one another out with meeting rooms, green space and parking.
Alana Haslow of DesignGroup, via Zoom, went through three plans with the library board. There already has been a year of work done on planning, but it was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The last library renovation, finished in 2003, has now been open 17 years. The space was supposed to be good for about 25 years, and it’s time to start planning for any changes, Penrod said.
“This building is full,” he said, adding that they are running out of space for books and people.
The library was built in 1974.
A recent community survey found that most everyone likes the library and its services, but they want more, Penrod said.
“You obviously are an essential asset to the community,” Haslow said. “Moving around in your current footprint can only get you so much.”
Some of the goals are doubling the size of the children’s space, meeting room and local history, creating a more welcoming desk location on the second floor and shelving the fiction collection in one place.
The first option includes a new entry vestibule, a new main stairway that will open up the first floor and rework of ductwork. The cost range is $1.4 million to $1.6 million.
The second option includes improvements from the first option and turning the children’s area courtyard into a three-season room. There would be an expanded book drop.
The hallway, described as a wind tunnel by Penrod, would be redone to use space.
“There’s a lot of lost square footage in the hallway,” he said.
The third option is an addition that could cost $3.7 million to $4.2 million.
Haslow said that the expansion would be to the north, toward the existing city building and senior center.
There are lots of things on a wish list, Penrod said. That includes having a drive thru for materials pickup.
“Curbside now is huge,” Penrod said. “If we had a drive thru or a drive-up window, life would be a lot easier.”
The board members also had their own thoughts.
Ellen Dalton asked about building a second floor over the current back parking lot, to provide covered parking and gain extra space. Haslow said she would have to research it.
Mike Sibbersen said he liked the proposed changes to the stairway.
“I think that opening that up is a big plus,” Sibbersen said.
But John Fawcett said that staircase is a dramatically appealing feature in the library.
“I’d hate to see that go away,” he said. “I would caution us to not be too quick about doing away with something like that.”
Becky Bhaer said that all of the options were expensive, and she was leaning toward an expansion.
“But there’s a lot of things to consider, of course,” she said.
Paksvan asked if an addition was truly needed, and at what cost.
“That’s a lot of money,” he said.
Haslow said an addition would likely draw more customers to the library. Just look at the expansion in Walbridge, where visitor count is up, new library cards were issued to hundreds and there was a dramatic increase in activities, she said.
“Hopefully, if you build it, they will come,” Haslow said. “I feel like the more that you can provide them, the more that they will use it.”
Plus, Haslow said, this is a great opportunity to work with the city, create synergy, have an anchor and share resources.
“It’s beyond just books,” she said.
Penrod urged everyone to keep dreaming.
“You don’t have to make a decision now, but what I love about the planning — part of it is we don’t know where we’re going to go. I like that,” he said.
The new city building proposal includes keeping the stone facade of the senior center building, and building a new, larger building to accommodate city offices and operations.
Funding for a library expansion could come from a combination of fundraising and a loan, Penrod said after the meeting.
The last library expansion was funded by a $5.8 million loan and $800,000 in fundraising.
The Walbridge branch expansion, which opened in 2017, cost $1.2 million.
“I thought we would bring this idea to the board and it might be something we just sort of sit on for several years,” Penrod said. “But we need to make that decision a little sooner, with what the city’s doing.”
Space is desperately needed now, but an addition or renovation will not happen immediately, Penrod said.
“This is not ‘release the plan and start building something in a year,’” he said. “This is just the plan and we need a long period of time to digest it.”