A library card gives access to thousands and thousands of audiobooks, digital books, movies, music, picture books and bestselling novels.
Join the public library by getting a library card during Library Card Sign-Up Month.
Each person who signs up for a library card this September:
• receives a small welcome gift
• can also enter the drawing for a Friends of the Library book bag or a big bunny toy
Already have a library card? Show it and receive an “I Love My Library” cling for the car (while supplies last).
Take the library card on a Lego adventure in September and share photos on social media. (Just make sure the library card number doesn’t show.)
This year, while so many are learning or working from home, access to free digital materials and to traditional library materials is extra important. Want a card right now? Apply online for a temporary card. Then on the next visit to the library, come inside and update the temporary card and enter the drawings.