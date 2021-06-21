A new library book drop will be in place by the end of the year.
At Monday’s meeting, the Wood County District Public Library Board of Trustees approved moving the drop from the north side of the building to the south side for a cost of not more than $49,995.
The move is to accommodate the new City of Bowling Green building.
“The city’s not requiring that the drop be moved,” said Michael Penrod, library director. “I believe it gives us greater opportunity to move it. It benefits us internally, and then that gives us greater opportunities for partnership moving forward.”
“We do want to be good neighbors, folks,” said Brian Paskvan, board president.
Penrod has a $45,000 estimate that includes debris removal, dumpster rental, patching interior materials, under-counter carts and installation. He expects the total work to come in around $41,000.
“Remember, this is not a quote, this is an estimate,” he said of the $45,000. The board budgeted the $49,995 to cover any extra costs and stay under the $50,000 amount that would require a bid process.
The new $11 million city building will be in the footprint of the former senior center on North Main Street, just north of the library. The senior center recently relocated to a new building on South Grove Street.
It is anticipated that the city and the library will share some meeting rooms, green space and parking, with the new administration building design.
The current book drop is on Oak Street, which is a one-way street, with the city building on the north side. A book drop room on the south side of the building already exists.
Penrod said that the drop box was meant to be on the south end.
“That’s where we supposed to have it,” he said. “The circulation department is exceedingly eager for it to be in this location so they don’t have to haul all the books through the children’s department and play dodge ‘em with 2-year-olds 20 times a day.”
“The last thing we wanted to do was put a box in the parking lot so the staff would have to walk out in the wind and the rain,” Paskvan added.
The south end of the building, where the new book drop will be located, is Court Street. Access will be eastbound, with drivers turning left into the book drop area, then merging back onto the street.
There will be two book-drop chutes, at different heights to accommodate various vehicles. The chutes will stick out from the building to make them easier to reach without a driver having to climb out of his or her seat.
The sidewalk will be lowered to be flush with the street, replicating what has been done to the north side drop-off.
The library will lose three staff parking spaces on the south side with the move.
The vote to move the book drop was unanimous.