Changes are coming to the Wood County District Public Library as the city goes ahead with construction of its new administration building.
The biggest change will be a possible new location for the drive-up book drop-off.
A new drop-off is possible on the south side of the library, along Court Street, said library Director Michael Penrod at Monday’s board of trustees meeting.
Eastbound traffic would have to cross the center line on Court Street to pull up if only the driver is in the vehicle.
Staff parking currently there would be eliminated to allow that site to be used, Penrod said.
“If it’s feasible. We don’t yet know if it’s feasible or not. We’re just exploring it,” he said.
For 50 years, staff had to go out in the rain and snow to retrieve books. That changed in 2003 with the book drop-off along Oak Street.
“Right now we’re exploring it. I can spend a little money with some architects to have them do some loose drawings to see if it would meet the required safety standards,” Penrod said.
The city and library are at different points in their construction plans.
A library expansion initially included a possible partnership with city officials, who plan to renovate the former Wood County Senior Center for administrative offices.
The library lies just yards from both buildings on North Main Street. The building jockeying and plans got library officials thinking about expansion ideas last year even though they are not quite ready to proceed.
At the November meeting, the library board started a public discussion of either expanding the building or doing a renovation.
Some of the goals of library trustees previously mentioned included doubling the size of the children’s space, meeting room and local history, creating a more welcoming desk location on the second floor and shelving the fiction collection in one place.
The 2003 library renovation took eight years to plan. Penrod said he is at the early dreaming portion of the proposed library project.
The city hopes to be breaking ground by the end of this calendar year.
“The big concern was what was going to happen to Oak Street and our book drop,” Penrod said.
Oak Street will be closed during construction, limiting that drop-off to only pedestrians.
In return, the city may be amenable to move the drop site to Court Street, on the south side of the library.
“Right now is the time to explore, to see if we could move it to the south side before (the city) does anything,” Penrod said.
Depending on where the book drop ends up, the city and library may explore connections between its parking lots to improve patron safety for visitors to both sites as well as entrance and egress issues.
Right now, the library and Carter House entrances are about 15 feet from Oak Street.
Penrod thinks it will be possible to space those out and improve safety as well as entrance and egress to the parking lots.
“As opportunities avail themselves, we’re both going to coordinate well,” Penrod said about the library’s relationship with the city. “It’s a strong, positive relationship.”
The drop-off may remain there long-term for drive-up traffic, he said, but the city would have to dedicate a chunk of its property to allow that.
After the new city building is built, the nine spots in the library parking lot now allocated to city employees will be relinquished.
Penrod also spoke of library funding, which he said has been all over the board since two summers ago.
Last May, when everything was shut down, the check from the state was 34% below estimate, Penrod said.
In June 2019, the library was told it was going to get $1.58 million. In June 2020, that estimate dropped to $1.46 million. When the library 2021 budget was put together last fall, the estimate from the state was $1.42 million. Revised estimates at the end of November had the number going back up to $1.61 million.
Penrod thinks that the increase is from a higher collection of online sales tax.
“I’m not going to believe it and I’m not going to bank on it until we see what the June estimate is,” he said.
June is also when the state budget is due.
Libraries are currently funded at 1.7% of the state’s general revenue. That amount was set temporarily two years ago, and if nothing is done in the new budget, that amount will automatically revert back to 1.66%.
“We’re just asking to keep that (1.7%), we’re not asking for any more,” Penrod said.