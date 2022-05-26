The next chapter for the Bowling Green library will be pricey, but the cost is worth staying downtown, according to the director.
At the May Wood County District Public Library Board meeting, Michael Penrod presented three plans for expansion on North Main Street.
“It’s time to start to think about what direction to take this facility in the long term,” Penrod said.
The plans, which range in cost from $2 million to $7.4 million, were first produced in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
They were introduced to the board in November 2020, when the city unveiled plans for its new building, which impacts the adjacent library, Penrod said.
The original plan had been to expand north, toward the city building.
“But we found out we couldn’t do that for multiple reasons,” he said, which led to the new plans that were presented to the board on May 16.
The city’s new building, which is currently under construction, did not have bearing on the library plans, Penrod said.
“It’s not like, ‘oh, the city got there first and took it away from us.’ That’s not it all,” he said. “What we found out … is there’s a main sewer line underneath. So, for us to build the building here (to the north), we would have had to relocate a sewer line.”
The would have been very expensive, Penrod said.
He laid out three options for the board.
A “good” option entails minor demolition and renovation. This plan eliminates the wind tunnel in the entryway and doubles the size of local history and the story room.
The cost is $2 million.
A “better” option includes the above, plus a walk-up book drop, lactation room, an enclosed children’s sunroom and an oral history room/recording studio.
The cost is $2.4 million.
A “best” option is a major demolition and renovation with a 9,271-square-feet addition to the east.
The cost is $7.4 million.
“It meets nearly all the goals, there’s lots of opportunity, there’s lots of cost,” Penrod said.
One of the pricier points to the “best” option is $90,000 to relocate a mechanical room.
He has added 25% to the November 2020 numbers, to account for inflation and construction. These are not official estimates.
It’s important to talk about building options every 25 years, Penrod said.
It’s been 19 years since the main library was renovated. The library was built in 1973.
The 2003 renovation was $7 million total, with funding from a $5 million bond issue, $900,000 capital campaign and $1.5 million loan.
“We’re already running out of space for books and for materials and for people. We’re just short on space,” Penrod said.
He said the landlocked library site on North Main is the best space for the building — even if a different location would be cheaper.
“This is the right place to be for the community,” Penrod said after the meeting. “Why would you stick yourself in the middle of a cornfield, far away from everyone, when you want to be at the heart of the community, when you want to be with the community.
“Being downtown is the right thing to do, but you have to live within the realities,” he said, calling the planning “a good challenge.”
Once the board picks the direction, the process starts on how to fund it, Penrod said.
“This is very preliminary,” he said. “It’s good to dream.”
The administrative offices could be off site, Penrod added.
“There’s a lot of things to consider,” he said.
The board planned to continue discussion at a workshop.
Also at the meeting, the board heard that the Novel Night fundraiser is set for July 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park, 2294 Legion Drive.
Tickets are $100, with $75 tax deductible. It is hosted by the library foundation.
There will be hors d’oeuvres, fine beverages and live and silent auctions.