The library board and staff continue to take on coronavirus challenges — and remain open.
At last week’s meeting, the Wood County District Public Library Trustees said their guidelines would remain fluid in the pandemic, as the state issues alert levels when cases, hospitalizations and/or deaths increase.
“The staff is feeling a lot of stress,” said Director Michael Penrod. “This is a very unique situation.”
He asked board members if they were still in favor of being open, and being flexible, as the county changes levels. When Wood County was first placed in level 3 earlier this month, the board held an emergency meeting and decided to remain open. It had just opened two days before the level went into effect, after being closed since March.
Members said they want to stay open.
“I’d just as soon see it fluid for right now,” said Becky Bhaer, board vice president.
“I’m OK with the flexibility,” said board member Ken Frisch. “I’m comfortable with what we’re doing right now.”
Ellen Dalton said the board should take cues from the Wood County Health Department.
“I have a lot of confidence in the health department, as long as they are saying we don’t have to close,” she said.
Penrod said one of the biggest challenges is providing technology support. This used to be a task that staff would tackle right next to the client, or just over the shoulder.
Now it has to be across the room.
“Some of the people that come in are the people that need the most help,” Penrod said. “Conversations that used to be one on one are more complex.”
Patrons are mostly adhering to mask requirements, he said.
“What we’ve noticed is everyone is stressed and nerves are frayed,” he said. “For the most part, people are respectful.”
In other business, the board approved a new sick pay policy.
At the discretion of the director, employees, who previously separated from the employer or from the state, a county, municipality, board of education, library, civil service, township or other political subdivision of the state, may transfer up to 75 hours of their unused balance of accumulated sick leave.
Board President Brian Paskvan said he was in favor of a generous policy.
“I’m pretty liberal here, folks,” Paskvan said. “Sick time is one of the things you accrue to protect you from those catastrophic things in life.”
Mike Sibbersen, former Wood County auditor, was sworn in as a new member by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Also at the meeting, board went into an executive session to discuss the employment and discipline of a public employee. No action was taken.