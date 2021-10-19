There is a plan to add more green space to the Carter House to host outdoor events.
The Wood County District Public Library will purchase the duplex at 309-311 North Church Street and tear it down to provide the space.
The library board of trustees agreed to pay $179,000 for the house at its Monday meeting.
Director Michael Penrod said the library’s master plan shows a need for more space to keep the library viable for the next 50-60 years.
The easiest addition was to the north of the North Main Street site, but that option is no longer available with the construction of a new city administration building in that space.
“I brought the idea to the board to see if this property would be available for purchase,” he said.
The purchase would have two purposes: To create more yard space for outdoor programs at the Carter House, and to eventually build a garage that would look like a 100-year-old carriage house.
Penrod showed a picture of a carriage house behind a home on West Wooster Street.
“If I could put 4,000 to 5,000 square feet of storage and maintenance workspace over there … it is cheaper to do than it is to add on to this structure,” he said.
The library has an easement across the property it uses to access the Carter House, Penrod said.
He would wait until the current student leases are up in May before tearing the house down.
“I will not evict anyone,” he stated.
Once the house is torn down, the space will immediately become a yard.
“Then eventually moving forward with putting a structure on there that will preserve the historical nature and feel of the Carter House, which is a personal love of mine,” he said.
Penrod took part in the renovations needed before the house opened in 2013.
“That house is important to the history of the library and if I can put a structure next to it that serves a practical library purpose, and at the same time looks beautiful and historical, that will be the goal.”
Trustee Becky Bhaer liked the idea, adding that the library was pretty much out of space.
We can’t seem to expand these walls to continue to provide the services that people want, she said.
Penrod’s proposal makes sense and will be economical in the long run, Bhaer said.
“I think it’s going to be a win for us and for the people who support us,” she said.
Board President Brian Paskvan said it makes perfect sense to acquire a property the library already owns the front side of, the back side of and all the way around it.
He abstained from the vote for the purchase. He lives just north of the duplex.
Penrod shared a map from 1908 that shows the Carter House with a carriage house behind it and another small building behind where the duplex now sits.
He was adamant that the hill located behind the house would remain.
Trustee Ellen Dalton said the trustees have set aside pipeline proceeds that could be used to fund the purchase.
To date, the library has received $122,482.
Trustee Nathan Eikost commended Penrod for his continued leadership of the library.
“It’s a win-win for the library and taxpayers,” he said about the purchase.
The board took the affirmative vote after discussing the purchase in executive session for around 40 minutes.
Penrod also reported that construction drawings for the book-drop project came in a little over budget, so the library’s design group is checking with another firm.
Additionally, the idea of altering the parking lot and adding it into the city project as an alternate can’t be done, he said.
The board will have to bid that project on its own with estimated completion in 2023, he said.
Penrod also reported library usage is trending up. Circulation in Bowling Green is up 10% and system-wide 6% over this time last year.
“We’re on the right trajectory,” he said.
COVID test kits continue to be extremely popular statewide. In September, the Ohio Department of Health distributed 1.6 million test kits; 700,000 of those came from public libraries.
This library started with 3,124 test kits and is down to 1,000 after handing out about 50 a day, Penrod said.