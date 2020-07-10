The library is not checking out after Wood County was raised to public emergency status for coronavirus cases by the state.
The Wood County District Public Library Board, in an emergency meeting on Friday, decided to stay open after the county was placed at a level 3 alert for coronavirus cases. The Walbridge branch will also stay open. Both branches opened their buildings on Tuesday after closing in March due to COVID-19.
Board members said they wanted to continue to have the facilities open, as long as it was safe.
“I have … reluctance to be a yo-yo,” said board member Ellen Dalton.
Director Michael Penrod said he planned to have a discussion on protocols related to state levels at the July 20 board meeting.
“Things changed a little faster than I anticipated,” he said.
In a document prepared for the board, the level 3 would require the library to close.
However, board members said many factors made them reluctant to take that step.
Brian Paskvan, board president, said that although case numbers are up, there are no coronavirus hospitalizations at Wood County Hospital.
Board member John Fawcett said that his initial reaction was to close the buildings to the public. But after further studying the numbers, he changed his mind.
“I don’t see it rising to the level of closing the building at this point,” he said.
Board member Nathan Eikost asked if there have been any problems with patrons not wearing masks or social distancing since opening.
Penrod said there have not been any issues.
“I think it’s extremely confusing to our taxpayers if we go back and forth,” Eikost said. “Your administration has created an extremely safe environment for our taxpayers.”
Board member Becky Bhaer said the library should stay in a holding pattern and see how the numbers change.
“The one thing I do not want to see happen is the hours increase. … Otherwise, for right now, I am in favor of staying open and watching what happens,” Bhaer said. “As long as the numbers stay low in hospitalizations and deaths, I think we are OK.”
Paskvan said he doesn’t want hard and fast rules on when the buildings should close.
“I just want to make sure we step carefully on this,” Paskvan said. “I want to be a little more fluid.”
In the document prepared for the board by Penrod about the state levels, if there is a level 3, the proposed library response would be curbside delivery and virtual services, with no patrons in the building. All staff may work on site.
Wood County would need to return to level 2 for at least three weeks before the library would begin opening buildings, in the proposed document.
The levels and library course of action will be further discussed at the July 20 meeting.
“The intent of the (state alert) system is to give people the information they need,” Penrod said, adding that he consulted with Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey on Friday morning. “It’s quite possible the county could flicker back and forth week to week.
“We can’t just open and close, open and close.”
Penrod said that the Bowling Green and Walbridge branches, which opened on Tuesday, were the last of the libraries to open in the county; Lucas County has not opened.
The library had been doing virtual, curbside and delivery services since March.
“We’re trying to keep as much service as possible. Tuesday was a glorious day with people back in the building,” Penrod said.