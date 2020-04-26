A Liberty Center man in jail for two years for a sexually-oriented offense with a teen is set to be released this week.
John Box, 48, pleaded guilty in 2018 to sexual battery, a second-degree felony. The charge was in relation to his actions with a girl under age 13 in 2006.
An audio hearing was held Friday between Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger and Box, who is in the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion.
He was sentenced July 19, 2018, and with 42 days credit given for his time at the Wood County Justice Center, he is set to be released May 3.
In return for his guilty plea, the state dismissed charges of gross sexual imposition filed in January 2018 for incidents that allegedly started in January 2004 while he was living in Wood County. The 2006 offense also occurred in Wood County.
He resided in Henry County at the time of his sentencing and said he would be returning to that county upon release from prison.
At sentencing, Box was told he must register as a Tier III sex offender upon release.
Alyssa Blackburn, assistant prosecuting attorney for Wood County, said Box would be classified as a sexual predator.
On Friday, Reger spent much of the time during the hearing advising Box what he must do to adhere to that order.
Box is required, a child victim offender, to register with the sheriff in the county he resides every 90 days for the rest of his life. He must register within three days of entering any county and 20 days prior to changing residence, school or employment address.