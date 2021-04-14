The Wood County Committee on Aging will be on the November ballot with an old levy request, and a new one.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved asking for a renewal of the .7-mill levy and for a new 0.3-mill levy. This will be a five-year request.
“The two are separate, but will be under one vote,” said Eric Myers, board president. “This will have to be a team effort to get this passed in our county and continue our success.”
The 0.7-mill levy, which was originally passed in 2002 and last renewed in 2016, generated $2.2 million in 2020. The committee on aging’s total annual budget is $2.8 million.
The new issue, if passed, will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $27.71 per year. It will generate $3.4 million annually.
Denise Niese, executive director of the committee on aging, said that day-to-day expenses, such as food production and salaries, are increasing.
“As you are all aware, everything is starting to cost more,” she said.
Myers said that Ohio House Bill 920 reduces what is collected for levies.
“We have a .7 mill levy but we are collecting .57 mills of the 7,” Myers said.
He also mentioned credits on existing levies that would be erased if a levy was replaced.
Niese said that raw food costs in 2021 are budgeted for $675,000.
“This is our highest line item, other than personnel costs,” Niese said.
Personnel is the highest budget item, with 42 staff members serving seniors across 627 square miles.
“If you look in the grand scheme of things we are providing much-needed services for very reasonable costs,” Niese said.
She added that the new Bowling Green senior center, which opened last month, is not the main reason for the increased levy need.
“We have been tight on the 0.7 (mills) since we replaced it in 2006,” Niese said after the meeting. “It’s time. We need to adjust.”
The committee on aging operates another seven centers across the county, she said.
Over the next 15-20 years, they are expecting an increased demand in services. The new building should have a 50-year life, she said.
“We have to plan for the future,” Niese said.
The committee on aging delivered 204,508 meals to homebound seniors in 2020. Other services include non-emergency medial escorts, durable medical equipment loans, social services support and wellness and educational programming.