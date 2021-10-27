The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department is asking voters to approve a replacement for their current five-year, 2 mill property tax levy.
The replacement means that the millage will remain the same, but the levy would take into account changes in property valuations since the last levy period.
The replacement would generate an estimated $1 million annually – an increase of $151,000 per year. On a home assessed at $150,000, that would be an approximate increase of $20.05 annually.
Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley said the total cost of the levy on such a home is about $105 per year.
“We feel like that’s a pretty good value and we feel like the public does too,” she said, noting the city’s 11 parks, as well as the variety of events and programming offered.
The levy accounts for 35% to 40% of the parks’ revenue budget, she said.
Otley said that when the levy committee and the city administration began looking at the levy, funding and what it costs to maintain the city’s parks and facilities, they did look at the potential to raise the millage, but “decided that the timing wasn’t right with that,” with people struggling with the pandemic and the uncertain economic situation.
It was ultimately decided that the replacement, she said, represented a small increase for the taxpayer, assuming their property valuation increased, and it would bring in some more funds for the parks to help them maintain and continue their offerings.
“At the least, we need to be able to maintain all of the great things that we actually offer to citizens,” said Jodi Anderson, chair of the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board.
“This is critical, just to maintain our facilities, our programs,” she said, further noting that the parks board had asked citizens about what offerings they would like to see from the parks moving forward.
“You want… to be able to meet those needs and those requests,” Anderson said, and that has to be done from a strong foundation financially concerning the current facilities.
With the additional funding, Otley said the parks would be “just keeping up with what we’re doing. We took a significant hit in 2020 and this year as well.”
Due to the pandemic, the parks didn’t receive the usual amount of funds they do from fees and charges for rentals and programs.
“Lots of maintenance items that we’re working on in terms of just keeping up with things,” she added.
Otley said that during the pandemic, people have told them what an essential service they feel the parks are to the city. She said that in a survey, “97% of respondents ranked the importance of parks and recreation to the community as important or very important.
“That, to me, says quite a bit,” Otley said.
Anderson said that the pandemic brought people out to enjoy the outdoor spaces, but for the parks that also means more use of its facilities, which can increase the need for maintenance.
“It’s a great problem to have, we just really depend” on the support of the citizens for the levy “and we’ve always been very fortunate in their support,” Anderson said.