PERRYSBURG – Levis Commons is ready to relaunch the retail component of the open-air campus, while embracing best practices for health and safety.
“Levis Commons is prepping for the return of retail to the Town Center,” said Christine Best, marketing director. “Our restaurants and essential businesses have been hard at work, carrying the proverbial ball for the team these past six weeks. We’re ready to reintroduce the community to our retail component on May 12.”
Levis Commons is home to more than 50 retailers, along with 14 eating establishments and a 12-screen cinema, as well as many offices and medical practices.
Starting May 12, retailers who follow the State of Ohio’s guidelines provided by Responsible Restart Ohio will be permitted to open their doors for the first time since mid-March, and will implement protocols to ensure employees and customers can shop safely while exercising social distancing and other health-related best practices.
“Levis prides itself on being clean and safe, and we’ve added even more precautions for the safety of our employees and customers. By adding more hand sanitizer stations, additional janitorial and security rounds throughout the property and public restrooms, social distancing prompts in areas where usual congregation occurs, and implementing extra protocols at the register, we’re optimistic that retail can safely resume while staying smart with disinfecting and distancing,” Best said.
Customers are asked to be aware of their surroundings by looking for floor prompts, keeping a safe distance from others, and being patient while the new protocols are initiated.
Many Levis Commons stores have continued to provide service to their customers with online and phone-in orders, no-contact pick up and local delivery features not previously offered.
A complete list of merchants and their hours can be found on www.shopleviscommons.com/directory and customers are encouraged to contact the stores directly before making the trip.