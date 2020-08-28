PERRYSBURG — Join in a Woof Walk every Sunday from 4-5 p.m. at the Town Center at Levis Commons.
This weekly self-guided socialization for pets and owner will continue through the end of the year. Dogs on leashes and owners can stroll the boulevard at their leisure during Woof Walk and meet new fur friends along the way.
Free dog treats are available with human purchase at Taste of Heaven Chocolates. There will also be an occasional giveaway and free samples from Three Dog Bakery of Perrysburg. Participants are encouraged to snap pics and tag the Levis Commons social media accounts on their visit to win gift cards from Levis Commons merchants, as well.
“Many dog owners utilize the sidewalks at Levis Commons for daily walks with their pets,” said Christine Best,marketing director at the Town Center at Levis Commons, Hill Partners Inc. “We love seeing our furry friends at Levis Commons and decided to organize a specific day and time where owners can get together and take advantage of the open-air boulevard for fellowship and fitness.”
Those interested in participating are asked to follow some safety rules:
• Dogs must be leashed
• Owners must wear masks if not 6 feet from friends
• BYOPB (bring your own poo bags)
• Woof Walk is rain or shine
• No Pre-registration is needed