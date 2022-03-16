PERRYSBURG — A second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area could be coming to Levis Commons this summer, along with an expansion of the current DORA in downtown.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Administrator Bridgette Kabat said the Levis Commons application had been submitted that morning.
“We are doing our due diligence for the mayor, reviewing it, putting together a recommendation, as we have for the other DORAs,” Kabat said.
Kabat said that the goal is to have it considered at the next safety committee meeting, on Tuesday. That is the day before the Ohio legislature is expected to approve language that would allow more than one DORA in a city the size of Perrysburg.
The ownership of Levis Commons previously applied for DORA status, but it was not successful.
Councilman Cory Kuhlman asked for a formal timeline.
“The clock starts ticking when city council receives a formal application from the mayor,” Kabat said.
She added that the administration is attempting to do that on Wednesday, the first official day the state level changes would go into effect. Then council would be required to have a hearing after 45 days, but sooner than 60 days,
“It looks like, if all went well, it would be the very first week of July, for Levis and for an expanded (DORA). You have to go through the very same process to expand a DORA as to create a new DORA,” Kabat said. “That is why we want to move simultaneously together.”
“If we could move that expansion quicker than the other one, I would like to do that,” Kuhlman responded.
Safety committee member Jan Materni said that the Inside the Five restaurant owners asked about expansion onto a grassy area, with an outdoor patio, that is adjacent to their DORA included property.
“DORA has been working out really well, and we’ve been asked to expand it. We were also asked to expand it so the car show people can enjoy it as well,” Materni said.
At the January safety committee meeting there was discussion about that expansion, which included input from Patrick Jones, police chief.
The police have found the DORA difficult to enforce during events like Music at the Market and the car shows, so expansion onto the Commodore Building grounds would be part of it.
The area for expansion would be Elm to Walnut streets and south to Fifth Street.
Kabat reported during the full council meeting that neither the library nor the owner of the Perry’s Landing building had an issue with expansion. She has yet to receive a response from the school board. She is waiting on that feedback before creating the expansion application.