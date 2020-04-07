Kirby Bucks, 15, lights a luminary late Saturday evening while his parents and sister look on along North Maple Street in Bowling Green. The City of Bowling Green encouraged residents to place luminaries or a candle outside to show support to the many doctors, nurses, medical professionals and emergency responders working to aid others through the coronavirus crisis.
