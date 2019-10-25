Lehman Avenue closed Monday - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Lehman Avenue closed Monday

Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 10:26 am

On Monday, Lehman Avenue, between South Main and Prospect streets, will be closed to through traffic from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The closure is required in order to repair a sewer main.

