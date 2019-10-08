NEW YORK (AP) — Lego is looking to keep its plastic bricks out of the trash.
The Danish toymaker is testing a way for customers to ship their unwanted bricks back and get them into the hands of other kids.
Posted: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:00 pm
Legos lying around? Toy maker tests way to recycle bricks By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer Sentinel-Tribune
