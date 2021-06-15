Legislators brought issues back to Wood County at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Annual Legislative Update on Friday.
The annual event is organized by the chamber’s governmental affairs project team that brought in Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, as well as Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education. Gardner formerly held both the House and Senate seats before being appointed chancellor.
The state budget was at the top of the list issues because of the funding that will be determined on passage. As Gavarone outlined the current budget status, the Senate passed its version on Wednesday and the House rejected it. The House had previously passed its own version, which the Senate could have accepted.
The budget now goes to a conference committee where differences will be negotiated. The new fiscal year begins July 1. The last budget, two years ago, was not passed by the deadline and had to be extended.
Education issues concern two bills Gavarone has has been working on.
Senate Bill 181, passed unanimously last week, was inspired by Noor Alexandria Abukaram. Because of her hijab, which she wore during competition, the Sylvania Northview athlete was disqualified from a high school cross-country race.
“Really, it’s a religious freedom bill. No athlete should have to choose between exercising their religious beliefs and competing. It actually brought together the Democrats and Republicans. The Christians, Muslims and Jewish communities all came out in support of the legislation,” Gavarone said.
Abukaram had never previously been barred from competition, but according to Ohio High School Athletic Association rules, participants are not allowed to wear head coverings without being granted special permission prior to the event.
S.B. 181 eliminates that requirement.
Gavarone is also working on Collin’s Law, which is anti-hazing legislation. It has received renewed support this session because of the death of Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student who died in the spring as a result of an alleged alcohol-related fraternity hazing incident.
“It hit hard. It rocked me to the core,” Gavarone said. “No student should ever go through that, and no parent should ever get that knock on the door, or that call.”
Gavarone is a BGSU graduate and her son is currently enrolled at the university.
Ghanbari also addressed the issue.
“I think we really need to have an honest conversation with ourselves. Bullying and hazing are something that happens all across the state and country on a regular basis. Unfortunately, we only hear about the incidents when there is a tragic outcome, like with Stone Foltz,” Ghanbari said.
He is a joint sponsor of the House version of the Collin’s Law legislation, together with Rep. Michael Sheehy, D-Oregon.
Ghanbari also gave an update on his township police authority legislation.
“Current Ohio Revised Code only permits townships with population in excess of 50,000, or greater, to enforce laws in interstate (highways) within their jurisdiction,” Ghanbari said.
He gave the example of Perrysburg Township, which does not have the authority. In some cases the arrests they have made have been dismissed because of the lack of authority, even in cases of proven drunk driving.
That legislation is currently in the initial stages at the House.
He also has an equal housing opportunity bill designed for deed restoration that would remove discriminatory restrictions.
He addressed criticism that it is symbolic and that those restrictions are no longer legal.
“It’s not symbolic. Let’s say you live in a community and you live in a house that has one of these restrictions on it and you try to sell it. While those restrictions are not enforceable, when you look at the deed and you happen to be of the identity of the deed restriction, if you just bought the house and it says that ‘if you are this skin color, or this religious belief, you identify this way, that you can’t live in this house,‘ although it’s not enforceable, just imagine having that on the deed of the house you just bought?” Ghanbari said. “It’s also part of a healing process for folks.
“I want them to feel welcome in that house. I don’t want them thinking they shouldn’t be part of this community because of the color of their skin.”