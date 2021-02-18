Depending on how many school personnel show up for Friday’s mass vaccination clinics, there could be enough doses for a “clean-up clinic” for the general public next week.
Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison said there 2,850 doses available for Friday’s school vaccination effort.
“We expect that there’s a possibility that we may have some extra doses left over after the school vaccinations that we didn’t use up for a variety of reasons — people could get sick or there could be emergencies,” he said.
“If we have enough doses, we may — and the big word here is ‘may’ — have a clean-up clinic later on in the week.”
If additional doses are available, that information will be posted on the health department website www.WoodCountyHealth.org or in a message at 419-823-9528.
“Those doses won’t be happening on Saturday but we’ll be announcing on Saturday whether or not we’ll have additional doses,” Robison said. “This is a unique situation just because a large volume of doses are moving.”
He also noted that the school vaccinations are with Pfizer, which has been yielding six doses per vial instead of the expected five.
On Friday, Bowling Green will be the host vaccination site for Elmwood, North Baltimore, Otsego and the Wood County Educational Service Center. The clinic will go from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with an estimated 1,000 people getting shots.
Penta Career Center and Perrysburg Schools also will be hosting vaccination sites on Friday, for a total of 2,850.
Wood County is being allocated 1,800 coronavirus vaccine doses through the state process next week, and there may be more available in the area, Robison said.
“More pharmacy chains are being added through the federal process,” he said. “We don’t have a good idea of what those doses are, but we know there are going to be additional doses beyond the 1,800.”
The Monday-Tuesday inclement weather that dumped a foot of snow in the area did affect local distribution, Robison said.
“We were originally supposed to get our doses delivered on Monday. They were delayed all the way until Wednesday.”
The county received every dose expected, but did not administer all of them, he said; 99% of doses were administered, but he expects that to move back to 100% by next week as those missed appointments are rescheduled.
A Tuesday vaccination clinic had to be moved to Wednesday.
This week, Wood County deaths jumped by 23, due to a state oversight. Robison said he was not surprised that local numbers increased.
It was announced on Feb. 11 that the Ohio Health Department would restructure its infectious disease division following the discovery of as many as 4,000 unreported COVID-19 deaths and will investigate how the error happened, the state health director said last week.
“It was a pretty big number of deaths, so we anticipated that we would likely be impacted by that as well,” Robison said. “We’re just really saddened by the news.”
The Wood County extra deaths were originally 25, but two were moved to other jurisdictions on Thursday.
Robison continued to ask people to assist the elderly to get a vaccination.
“We want to encourage people still to continue to identify seniors in their spheres and help them to navigate this registration process.”
The health department is using resources from the Wood County Committee on Aging and the county’s CodeRED service to try to reach everyone who is eligible for a vaccine.
Those who are eligible include people age 65 and over and those with medical conditions that put them at a higher risk for adverse outcomes due to COVID-19.