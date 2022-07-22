Election 2022 New York Governor Zeldin Attacked

In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, at a campaign appearance Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Fairport, N.Y. Zeldin escaped serious injury. 

 Ian Winner via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, at an upstate event by apparently trying to stab the congressman was arrested and charged with attempted assault.

"I'm OK," Zeldin said in a statement after the assault Thursday. "Fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him."

