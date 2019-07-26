Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 12:15 pm
Learn more about Habitat for Humanity
An informational meeting about Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Inc. will be held Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. in the second floor meeting room of the Wood County District Public Library, 251 N. Main St.
For more information or to volunteer, call 419-353-5430.
