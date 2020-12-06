Are you ready to dive into the world of borrowing digital material from the library, but not quite sure where to start?
Join Information Services Assistant Coordinator Marnie Pratt via Google Meet on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. for a presentation that covers the basics of using library apps, including Libby, Hoopla and Flipster.
“The pandemic has pushed us all to do more things virtually, and that has certainly included how we read books and watch movies,” Pratt said. “For some people, though, this format is still very new, so we wanted to offer a basic overview to get them started.”
The library apps enable patrons to borrow ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, and music. Those interested in attending the event should send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org for instructions on joining the presentation. For more information about the event, call 419-352-5050.