The Ohio State University Extension Office is offering a number of classes this spring:
April 7, 12-12:45 p.m. The Mediterranean Diet: The Mediterranean Diet has been a subject of intensive research for more than 50 years. The evidence of this diet’s health benefit is compelling. Attend this workshop to understand how to apply this eating style to family meals.
April 14, noon-12:45 p.m. The Mediterranean Diet Part 2: This workshop will expand on the Mediterranean Diet, and build on the information from the first session. Mediterranean Diet part 1 is a prerequisite to register for this class. Learn more about the study of the 5 blue zones, “which are longevity hot spots around the globe.” Participants will learn what centenarians eat to live to the age of 100 and beyond. Participants will be asked to complete a brief pre-survey to ask how are following the Mediterranean diet and we will discuss it during the presentation.
April 21, noon-12:45 p.m. Build your Immunity through Colorful Foods: Familiar with the line, “Eat the Rainbow?” Adding color to your meals will help you live a longer, healthier life. In this workshop, discuss how to paint your plate with colors of the rainbow, and why it’s so important.
May 5, noon-12:45 p.m. Step into Summer with a Healthier Heart: Every 40 seconds someone in the US has a stroke and about 80% of strokes are preventable by behavioral changes. Examples include choosing a healthy lifestyle by consuming more fruits and vegetables; engaging in physical activity; moving more and sitting less; limiting sodium intake; and managing stress through relaxation techniques and gratitude.
May 19, noon-12:45 p.m. Make your Salad Fresh Again: Spring and summer is the ideal time to enjoy fresh produce in meals throughout the day. Salads are a great way to combine the flavors of you r favorite fruits and vegetables. This session, “Make your Salad Fresh Again”, will help you learn tips to save time and add a rainbow of color in the foods you eat. Participants will also receive a meal planning tool handout.
May 26, noon-12:45 p.m. Eating for a Healthier Lifestyle: Did you know that the average American scores 59 out of 100 in the Healthy Eating Index. This measures closely how one’s diet aligns with the dietary guidelines. Many Americans are not meeting the recommendations. Research has linked overconsumption of alcohol, added sugar, sodium and saturated fat to many chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer. This session will provide the newest recommendations provided by United States Dept. of Agriculture and United States Department of Health and Human Services.
June 2, noon-12:45 p.m. Essential oils 101: Aromatherapy, or the use of essential oils, dates back thousands of years. Today, the practice has evolved into a $12 billion global business. Despite today’s popularity, essential oils are not regulated by the FDA, Additionally, they are not all created equally. This program will discuss what essential oils are, why you might want to use essential oils and how to safely use essential oils for you and your family.
June 9, noon-12:45 p.m. Cooking with Quinoa: Learn about the health benefits of this economical food. This program will focus on the benefits of this food in the diet, how to cook Quinoa and recipes to try at home.
June 16th 12:00 – 12:45 pm Protect your Skin: Good skin care and healthy lifestyle choices can help delay natural aging and prevent various skin problems. Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, and most cases are preventable. This program will discuss the effects of UV light on the skin and eyes, provide insight on the importance of sunscreen, discuss types of skin cancer, sun safety strategies and highlight the qualities of effective sunscreen.
June 23rd 12:00 – 12:45pm Exploring the DASH Diet to improve Blood Pressure: Nearly half of the adults in the US have high blood pressure and only 1 in 4 adults have it under control. Uncontrolled blood pressure can lead to many complications. The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension diet is a lifestyle that has been proven to lower blood pressure by the foods we eat.
Million Hearts three class series are 5:30-7 p.m. on April 7, 14 and 21.
Anyone who is at risk of cardiovascular disease or has been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease attend this 3 week series virtually to learn how to reduce the risk of disease by keeping blood pressure and cholesterol within healthier limits and reducing stress level. The Million Hearts class will discuss how to lower sodium, use herbs and spices, ways to reduce saturated and trans-fat and techniques to reduce and cope with stress.