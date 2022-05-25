The excitement level was high for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the League of Women Voters of Bowling Green.
“Since 1972, the nine league members, whose names are on your program, have been empowering voters and defending democracy in our community,” Janet Parks, Bowling Green league president, said at the May 14 event.
“Thank you for your courage, your conviction, your commitment and your hard work for all those years. You laid the foundation for those of us who’ve followed. We understand our obligation to do the same for current and future generations. Thank you very much.”
Those women are: Evelyn Bachman (1972), Sheilah Fulton (1970), Anne Graves (1966), Sharon Hanna (1970), Joyce Kepke (1965), Betty Laukhuf (1961), Suzanne Rock (1960), Char Scherer (1960) and Kay Sergent (1960).
Rock passed away a few weeks prior, but was part of the group and the league also wanted to honer her.
Each of the women honored for their 50 years of membership was given a yellow rose, the traditional symbol of suffrage.
The luncheon event featured a video called “Looking Back Moving Forward.”
The documentary video focused on the nine Bowling Green league members who have been with the group for at least 50 years. It included photos, memorabilia and interviews of the women, most of whom had been involved with the league for more than 50 years.
Janet Parks, league president, made a first toast of the event — with glasses of water, as recommended by Graves, for the early advocacy efforts for clean water that were promoted.
Kepke was given a position on the board right after she joined, and said that it was a common way to get new members active early.
“My favorite activities with the league has always been voter registration,” she said.
Many of the women commented on the reason they became initially involved with the group.
Bachman joined because of her work as an attorney with the Wood County Welfare Department, on behalf of juvenile justice.
Scherer became active in Ithaca, New York, and moved to Bowling Green in 1967, joining the league the following year.
“Notably in politics, as everybody knows, is the partisanship that is out there, even though we are non-partisan, as league people,” Scherer said.
A big change for the league was calling in election results to the local newspaper, from the backs of the voting machines, which she did as a member in New York.
“That meant we were very involved in elections,” Scherer said, adding that many league members work at the polls. “It was a whole group activity, and I thought it was fun and exciting.”
Laura Shutze joined the league this past year.
“I’m sort of graduating from a lot of hard-core activism and seeing a need for people to come together. I thought the programs did a lot of good for everybody,” Shutze said.
The League of Women Voters was founded on Valentine’s Day in 1920, six months before women’s suffrage was ratified. The Bowling Green league was founded in 1952.
Mark Hollenbaugh, Bowling Green Council president, presented a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Mike Aspacher.
A Bowling Green High School government teacher, Hollenbaugh pointed out that his class was working on citizen participation.
“In my mind, no group does a better job of it, and doing it in a non-partisan way, than the League of Women Voters,” Hollenbaugh said.
The proclamation celebrated the LWVBG advocacy, promotion of change and the many ways the community has benefited from their activities, by declaring May 14, 2022, as League of Women Voters of Bowling Green Day.