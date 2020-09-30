The Bowling Green League of Women Voters 2020 Candidates Forum will be held Sunday from 7-9 p.m.
This will be a hybrid event with a limited in-person audience and live-streaming by WBGU-TV.
Submit questions for the candidates through email at info@lwvbg.org. The league will not share the participant’s name or email address. Every question may not be used. Questions must be received on or before Saturday at 1 p.m.
There are some spots to attend the forum in person. The event will be held at the Bowling Green State University Bowen-Thompson Student Union, Lenhart Grand Ballroom. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Reserve a Free Ticket at Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-candidates-forum-tickets-121739715767.
The even will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/Lb3LUApG2iA
View the forum on-demand after Sunday at www.lwvbg.org after the event for free, on-demand viewing.
Candidates for these races are invited to participate: U.S. House District 5 — Ohio Senate District 2 — Ohio House District 3 Judge of Court of Appeals District 6 — Judge of Wood County Court of Common Pleas — Wood County Commissioner — Wood County Recorder — Wood County Sheriff.
This event is presented by League of Women Voters Bowling Green, League of Women Voters Perrysburg Area and BGSU Votes. Co-Sponsors are American Association of University Women Bowling Green BranchB, owling Green Chamber of Commerce and BGSU Retirees Association.