The Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday elected new leadership, bid farewell to a longtime member and welcomed a new one.
Jeff Betts, who most recently served as the commission’s chair, ended his decade-long tenure with the group during Wednesday’s meeting. He served beginning June 1, 2011.
“Jeff, you have really made a difference, and your service is greatly appreciated,” said Mayor Mike Aspacher, who attended the meeting. “You provided great leadership to this group for an extended period of time.”
Aspacher also read and presented to Betts a certificate of appreciation.
Bob McOmber was nominated to serve as chair, to unanimous approval.
“I appreciate the honor of being named chair to this particularly important commission,” McOmber said. “I will have some things to learn, I’m sure.”
The post of vice chair was held by Judy Ennis, who thatsaid she enjoyed serving as the commission’s representative to the Zoning Board of Appeals and that she would respectfully decline to be re-nominated as vice chair. She nominated Joe Phillips to the post, and he was unanimously approved.
Ennis was unanimously approved to continue on as ZBA rep, and Erica Sleek was unanimously voted to continue as the commission’s representative to the Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council.
The commission also welcomed new member Abhishek Bhati.
“We look forward to having you serve with us,” said Betts early in the meeting.
In additional business, the commission set out for a July 7 public hearing an alley vacation, petitioned by Monte Ferris, et al., of the alley located west and south of 615 N. Grove St., between West Merry and West Evers avenues.