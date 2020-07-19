PERRYSBURG — The Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition is sponsoring a dinner on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at Graystone Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 29101 Hufford Road.
The dinner will feature Maurice Thompson, constitutional rights lawyer, author, commentator, speaker and founder and director of the 1851 Center for Constitutional Law.
Thompson fights for liberty across Ohio in high-stakes constitutional rights cases and provides legal support for freedom-oriented ballot issues, according to a coalition press release. He has defeated state and local governments and agencies to protect property rights, taxpayer rights, free speech, parental rights, entrepreneurs’ rights, privacy rights, freedom to contract, and healthcare freedom. Thompson specializes in the Ohio Constitution. He has been active during the coronavirus crisis representing businesses (such as daycares, Cedar Point and Kalahari) that have been shut down by the governor and health director.
Also providing an Ohio legislative update will be State Rep. Derek Merrin. Merrin is serving his second term in the Ohio House. He represents portions of Lucas and Fulton counties and has been a strong advocate for limited government, property rights, and transparency. As chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Merrin has pushed for lower taxes and simplifying the tax code.
“We are excited to give the public an opportunity to hear from Mr. Thompson and Rep. Merrin about the legal and political issues surrounding Ohio’s response to the coronavirus,” said Linda Bowyer, chair of the NWOCC.
Tickets for the event are available until July 27 on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/overcoming-public-health-tyranny-and-ohio-legislative-update-tickets-113049997586). A limited number of seats at extreme social distancing tables are available for attendees concerned about their safety. People are recommended to follow physical distancing and mask guidelines as they see fit for their situation.
The Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition is a non-connected political action committee registered with the Federal Election Commission and the State of Ohio. For more information, visit www.nwocc.org or contact us at nwohioconservativecoalition@gmail.com.