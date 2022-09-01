Fatal Police Shooting Ohio

Attorney Rex Elliott addresses reporters with the extended family of Donovan Lewis behind him, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Columbus. Ohio. Elliott said the early Tuesday morning shooting death of Lewis at the hands of police was senseless and reckless and he called for immediate new police reforms. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

 Andrew Welsh-Huggins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police came under criticism Thursday for the killing of a man who was lying on his bed when an officer attempting to serve warrants fatally shot him, as a lawyer representing the slain man's family demanded immediate changes to policing in the city and promised a lawsuit.

Not enough has happened in Ohio's capital city to alter policing practices despite several instances of white officers in the city shooting Black people, added attorney Rex Elliott, representing the family of Donovan Lewis, the Black man killed Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0