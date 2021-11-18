WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has announced his re-election bid in Ohio’s 5th Congressional District.
“The people who call Ohio home represent the best of our country. It is my greatest honor to represent such hardworking Americans who are committed to our country’s success both at home and abroad,” he said in a Thursday statement.
“There is much work ahead of us to get our country back on track, including lowering every day costs at the pump, combating inflation, securing and strengthening our southern border, and getting folks back to work while supporting our job creators. It is a privilege to be Ohio’s 5th Congressional Districts’ voice in the U.S. House of Representatives today, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to do so for years to come.”
He last won re-election to the 5th Congressional District in November 2020. The seat is up every two years. Latta has held the position since 2007.
In the Congressional map approved by the Ohio legislature, Latta has represented 10 of the 11 counties comprising Ohio’s 5th Congressional District. The 5th Congressional District also includes his hometown of Bowling Green.
“While it is always hard to lose constituents who have been a part of the 5th District, I look forward to welcoming back the counties that I formerly represented,” he said.