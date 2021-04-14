After visiting immigration facilities on the Mexican border, U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, is advocating for a return to the policies of the Migrant Protection Protocols instituted by the Trump Administration.
“It’s a humanitarian crisis,” Latta said. “I remember seeing two little girls by a plastic door in a pod, crying. They just wanted to go. They want to go home. Here they are in a pod, with 450 other kids, but it’s supposed to hold 33 kids. But the issue is that they’ve got to match these kids up. …We’ve got to figure out where all these kids are supposed to go.”
President Joe Biden issued executive orders canceling the protocols, which restricted immigration by returning foreign nationals, who crossed the southern U.S. border, to Mexico. They would then wait outside of the U.S. during immigration proceedings. Mexico was then to provide them with humanitarian protections.
“It all started with the executive orders,” Latta said. “You don’t have to build a wall from sea to shining sea, but just let them determine where they need it. (Border patrols) can stop 95% of the flow. … Talking to the people on the front line, this all started with a stroke of (Biden’s) executive order pens.”
With 172,000 migrants apprehended on the U. S.-Mexican border in March, Latta is calling for Biden to visit the border.
“Where is the president? Where is the vice president? Why won’t they come to the border? The American people must demand it,” Latta said.
Latta is not advocating for increased budgets to handle the issue.
“We had it funded … with the wall. That’s the other question, because now we are paying for construction that’s not being done. We have contracts, but Biden stopped the contracts. There are dollars that have been appropriated before,” Latta said.
Thursday evening, Latta, along with nine other Republican members of Congress, participated in evening ride-along tours with the National Border Patrol Council and a river tour with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Latta said that in his briefing, he heard that 40% of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection force has been pulled off of patrol duty to deal with the migrant surge. He is concerned that fewer officers are doing their normal duties, apprehending individuals crossing the border, and that is allowing criminals, terrorists, and illegal narcotics into the United States.
“The Customs and Border Patrol are not out protecting the border, but they are also not out interdicting on narcotics, because meth, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, fentanyl are all crossing the border that they can’t stop,” Latta said.
He said that criminal organizations are estimated to have made over $400 million in February on trafficking activities at the border according to the patrol.
Latta’s office is reporting that more than 3,000 individuals per day are being encountered by the patrol.
“That’s the number of people being encountered, but it doesn’t include the number of people that are getting by them, without them being able to stop them,” Latta said.
In February there were 100,441 encounters on the Texas border, up from 78,442 in January, according to Latta. In February 2020 there were 36,387.
Latta and the other delegation members also toured the Donna Migrant Processing Facility.
“They have these ‘pods.’ They are really nice. It’s kind of like a permanent tent-type facility. It’s air conditioned and they have all the amenities and everything else, but when you look at the number, and when they say it’s to hold 250 and when I was there they had 3,500 individuals. Just before I was there they had 4,000,” Latta said.
Latta also saw pods designed for children.
“They have these little kids, that are supposed to be 33 individuals to a pod, and the week before we were there there were 600 in one pod alone. Again, 600,” Latte said. “They’re only supposed to have the kids, the unaccompanied minors, for 72 hours. In a lot of cases it’s take two to three weeks to find out where they are supposed to go.”
He said that the children, some as young as 3, will have a minimal amount of paperwork and often a cell phone. There may also be an adult accompanying a group of children. However, the adult must have DNA confirmation of the relationship. Agents use a marker on the child to indicate identification, like a phone number.
“The system’s overwhelmed. There are 5,500 kids, right now, in the CBP protection right now. They are housing and feeding them,” Latta said.
He’s also concerned about the health of agents due to coronavirus.
Latta also took a boat ride on the river.
“They can’t stop these smugglers when they see them crossing, because they will throw everyone off the raft into the river and hightail back,” Latta said “They will dump them, and then it becomes a rescue mission, hoping they don’t drown.”
The river can be as much as 40 feet deep, he said.