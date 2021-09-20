U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Recently, I was notified that someone I was around who was vaccinated tested positive for the coronavirus. Even though I am fully vaccinated, to be cautious, I got tested because of the exposure. Today, I got the test results, and I did test positive for COVID-19,” Latta posted on his Twitter account on Monday.
“I am following CDC guidance and will be quarantining. During this time, I will still be working to represent #OH5 from my home. I am vaccinated, and because of that, thankfully I have no symptoms.”
Even when vaccinated, it is important to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and to follow CDC guidance, Latta said.