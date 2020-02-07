Latta supports effort to preserve the Great Lakes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, released the following statement on Thursday after voting in support of H.R. 4031, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2019:
“The Great Lakes are the crown jewel of our region. They are the largest freshwater system in the world and protecting Lake Erie and the other lakes has always been a focus of mine in Congress. Communities in Northwest Ohio rely on the Great Lakes for drinking water and they are the source for jobs, recreation, and more. The GLRI is a significant effort to protect and preserve the Great Lakes so that generations to come have fresh fish to eat and safe water for drinking. But even more than that, this bipartisan and bicameral legislation works to eliminate harmful algal blooms, protect and restore habitats for native species, combat the spread of invasive species, and bolster clean-up efforts in designated Areas of Concern. I am proud the House voted to further address ongoing environmental concerns that threaten public health, water quality, wildlife, and economic disruption.”