U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has been selected by Committee Republican Leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers to lead Republicans on the Communications and Technology subcommittee at the Energy and Commerce Committee for the 117th Congress.
“It is an honor to be able to continue to serve as Republican Leader on the Communications and Technology Subcommittee under the leadership of Energy and Commerce Republican Leader Rodgers,” Latta said. “New and emerging technologies continue to revolutionize the way we live, work, and learn; it is critically important to ensure our laws are keeping pace with the advancements that are changing the ways we communicate with each other.
“We must also focus on making sure Americans who live in rural communities, like many who live in Ohio’s 5th Congressional District in Northwest and west central Ohio, are not left behind as participation in our 21st century economy relies more and more on Internet access. Over the next two years, I look forward to advancing access to high-speed broadband and closing the digital divide, ensuring our communications networks are safe and secure, freeing up spectrum for 5G expanding the rollout of our 5G infrastructure, and maintaining global leadership to bring innovative technologies to market.”
Latta served as the Republican Leader for the C&T Subcommittee in the 116th Congress, where he led efforts to stop illegal robocalls, close the digital divide, invest in broadband infrastructure, increase security, expand 5G, and more. In the 115th Congress, Latta was the chair of the Digital Commers and Consumer Protection Subcommittee, where he worked to accelerate legislation focused on autonomous vehicles, advancing new technologies, and more. Latta also served as Vice Chair of the C&T Subcommittee in the 114th Congress. Latta has served as an active member of the Energy and Commerce Committee since 2010.
The C&T Subcommittee’s jurisdiction includes electronic communications; technology generally; emergency and public safety communications; cybersecurity, privacy, and data security; the Federal Communications Commission, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Office of Emergency Communications in the Department of Homeland Security; and all aspects of the above-referenced jurisdiction related to the Department of Homeland Security.