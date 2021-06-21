Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, was named a “Taxpayer Super Hero” by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste for his votes to cut wasteful government spending in 2020.
Latta scored 100% on their scorecard for the second consecutive year.
“I’ve never been afraid to stand up against reckless spending that ultimately punishes American families and job creators with higher taxes and inflation,” Latta said. “We have already seen how wasteful government spending leads to serious and real consequences. The Biden Administration spent trillions of dollars under the guise of COVID-19 relief, but according to last month’s jobs report, their frivolous spending resulted in our worst jobs miss since 1998.
“I am proud of my perfect voting record to protect taxpayers last year.”
CCAGW released its 2020 Congressional Ratings, highlighting the voting records of all 535 voting members of Congress during the last session of the 116th Congress. The report, which CCAGW has issued since 1989, identifies members whose voting records helped protect taxpayer dollars, as well as those who consistently voted against their interests.