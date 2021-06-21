U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, Republican leader of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, reintroduced the Safely Ensuring Lives Future Deployment and Research in Vehicle Evolution (SELF DRIVE) Act.
This bill creates a federal framework to help the deployment of autonomous vehicles in the United States.
“Self-driving cars have the potential to reduce traffic accidents and deaths, increase mobility, and improve quality-of-life,” Latta said. “Autonomous vehicle technology can protect millions of Americans, while at the same time, providing seniors and those living with disabilities a way to live their life outside of their homes. In order for the United States to lead on this cutting-edge technology, we need a framework that allows industry to innovate while ensuring high safety standards. I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to work with me on this bill to better ensure that all Americans are safer while on the road and have increased access to mobility.”
In the 115th Congress, the SELF DRIVE Act was not only supported by every Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, but also passed in the House of Representatives unanimously. Latta’s Energy and Commerce Committee colleagues Representatives Fred Upton, R- (R-MI6), Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (R-TX26), Bill Johnson (R-OH6), Billy Long (R-MO7), Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-IN8), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK2), Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA1), Greg Pence (R-IN6), and John Joyce, M.D. (R-PA13) are cosponsors of the SELF DRIVE Act.
“Recent developments in autonomous vehicle technology have prompted the real need for a national AV standard to ensure passenger safety and incentivize continued investment in driverless capabilities,” Upton said. “As the auto capital of our nation, Michigan will play a pivotal role in deploying driverless vehicles and propelling our autonomous fleets into the future. This critical technology requires a clear national standard, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to set up the necessary infrastructure to continue this important work.”
“The SELF DRIVE Act is a common-sense solution in our efforts to advance the innovative technology of self-driving cars,” Burgess said. “This technology has the potential to save countless lives, and this legislation will be a win for American consumers and vehicle manufacturers. Throughout my life, I have seen the life-saving effects of advancements in vehicle technology, from the seat belt, to the air bag, to automatic emergency braking. Self-driving vehicles are the next step in this trajectory by increasing mobility for those who might not have previously had access while contributing to safer vehicle operation and fewer deaths on the road. Also, it will allow the manufacturers the flexibility to develop this technology so that they can safely and effectively deploy these cars of the future. Congress must work together to pass the SELF DRIVE Act to start improving lives on and off the road.”