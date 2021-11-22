Members of the immigrant community in Bowling Green met with staff from the office of U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, to ask for a change in immigration dialogue and immigration reform solutions.
Representatives of the La Conexion youth group and the Northwest Ohio Immigrant Rights Network on Monday delivered a letter to Latta protesting the use of language they consider discriminatory.
It was in response to a letter sent by Latta, and 74 other Republican members of Congress. The Republicans are in opposition to the Biden Administration’s consideration of payments to migrants who had illegally crossed the southern United States border in 2018.
The full text of that letter was published in the Sentinel-Tribune on Nov. 1. Latta stressed the need for immigrants to use proper legal channels for immigration.
Beatriz Maya, director of La Conexion, said there are no proper channels.
“The so-called proper channels are extremely limited, or non-existent, and that is why we have this issue for so many people who are out of status,” Maya said. “Employers keep needing workers and the workers come and the system keeps working outside the so-called proper channels and that is why we are encouraging Congressman Latta to focus on providing solutions to this issue, instead of spending time scapegoating immigrants.”
Maya said that the last major reform took place in 1986.
“There have been small changes, here and there, but most of them by executive order by the President, but not really full reforms of the system to adjust to current realities,” Maya said. “The current reality is, particularly in Congressional District 5, is that we have an aging population and people of working age are leaving the area, and employers in the area are in desperate need for workers.”
She is recommending use of immigration reform to grow the workforce.
“We have to have a system where people can come here legally,” Latta said on Monday. “We can’t have a system where you just cross the southern border.”
Latta was in some agreement with Maya, recognizing and agreeing that the system is severely backlogged, outdated, underfunded and understaffed.
He visited several immigration facilities in May and expressed concern for the migrants who were being taken advantage of.
“It’s an unmitigated disaster that is occurring down there. When you are having people pay $3,000-$4,000 to these traffickers to bring them up, and then we know that there’s murder, we know that there’s rape and we know that there are people who are put into servitude once they get here,” Latta said. “So we’ve got to have a system where people can get here legally.”
He also talked about the use of children in the illegal processing of migrants.
“There are children being brought in here so people can say they are a family, and they are not really. (Border and customs agents) have seen the same child being used multiple times to cross the border for people to come here and say, ‘this is my child,’ and it’s not. They are not using DNA tests to determine who they are supposed to be,” Latta said. “This is why you want something to be able to keep track.”
He saw pods that were supposed to hold less than 40 individuals with more than 300. He said that it is also a dangerous situation for COVID-19 exposure and other possible diseases.
“We have got to have laws on the books so that people can come here legally,” Latta said. “They are totally overwhelmed down there. When I was down there, we were at 40% of our border patrol just doing paperwork.”
He also recognized the challenges faced on the border with the import of dangerous drugs and the dual roles of the border agents.
The protesting immigrant groups were also opposed to language used in the Republican letter which they believed equated migrants with drug traffickers.
Latta disagreed about the two separate situations.
“If border patrol is having to care for one area and not being able to protect the borders from all the drugs coming in, we’re going to see (deaths) continue rising,” Latta said. “The problem is that if you have our border patrol not being able to protect the border, they are doing two jobs, they are interdicting the drug trafficking and stopping people from coming in illegally.”