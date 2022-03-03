WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5), who serves on the Energy Subcommittee on the Energy and Commerce Committee, has introduced the Powering America through Domestic Energy (PADE) Act. This legislation would refocus the efforts of the administration to pursue North American energy independence, rather than foreign energy dependence, especially from Russia.
Specifically, the PADE Act would prohibit American importation of crude oil and petroleum products from the Russia Federation while simultaneously prohibiting the president from declaring and implementing a moratorium on the use of hydraulic fracturing or on oil and gas leasing on federal lands unless Congress authorizes the moratorium.
Finally, the PADE Act will declare with one Congressional voice that the United States should support, and not limit access to, all domestic sources of energy development.
“America is far too reliant on foreign energy,” said Latta. “Last year, we imported upwards of $17 billion of petroleum and crude oil from Russia, essentially funding Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Energy security is national security, and it’s critical we undo the actions of the Biden administration that have hindered the production of North American energy and made us more dependent on foreign oil and gas.”
This week, Latta also became an original cosponsor of the American Energy Independence From Russia Act, which would require President Biden to make an energy security plan within 30 days. The bill works to approve the Keystone XL pipeline, unleash U.S. LNG exports to boost natural gas production, restart oil and gas leasing on federal lands, and protect energy and mineral development from attacks by the Biden Administration.