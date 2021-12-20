WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has joined Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07) to introduce legislation to prevent President Joe Biden from punitively shutting down safe and existing energy pipelines like Line 5 without Congressional approval.
The Protecting International Pipelines for Energy Security (“PIPES”) Act prohibits sole executive authority for revoking permits for the construction or operation of cross-border energy infrastructure facilities.
Representatives Latta, Jack Bergman (MI-01), John Moolenaar (MI-04), Lisa McClain (MI-10), Debbie Lesko (AZ-08), Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Troy Balderson (OH-12), Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Mike Gallagher (WI-08), Bill Johnson (OH-06), and John Joyce (PA-13) joined Rep. Walberg as original co-sponsors of the PIPES Act.
Last month, Latta, Walberg and Bergman led a letter to President Biden highlighting the devastating economic consequences of shutting down Line 5.
“This administration’s energy policies have continually put the American people last, and this winter, folks back home in Ohio will continue to see their home heating costs rise,” Latta said.“North American-made energy is critical to the infrastructure of our economy and the livelihoods of many middle class Americans. This legislation requires Congressional approval before a President can cancel a permit for cross-border energy facilities and ultimately shutdown essential pipelines like Line 5. These pipelines not only bring product to the Midwest, but they employ tens of thousands of hard working Americans. Because of the far reaching consequences that would result from shutting down pipelines like Line 5, Congress must have the ability to weigh in before the Biden Administration makes any rash decisions.”