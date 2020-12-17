WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, and several of his colleagues have sent a letter to Administrator Howard Elliott of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, urging him to reaffirm the fitness for service of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline and to clarify that PHMSA, not the state of Michigan, is the exclusive regulator of Line 5’s safe operation and maintenance.
“Should the State [of Michigan] succeed in its attempts to shut down Line 5, tens of thousands of jobs would be lost across Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and the region; billions of dollars in economy activity would be in jeopardy; and the environment would be at greater risk due to additional trucks operating on roadways and railroads carrying hazardous materials where that is even possible,” wrote the lawmakers. “The devastating consequences of shutting down Line 5 cannot be overstated. It would put at risk and possibly cause the shutdown of refineries served by Line 5 in Ohio and elsewhere, resulting in the loss of over $5.4 billion in annual economic output and tens of thousands of jobs.
“In addition to the substantial economic impact, any decision to shut down Line 5 would adversely impact the environment. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, pipelines are the safest and most efficient way to transport energy products,” the lawmakers continued.
“We believe that the intrastate, interstate, and international commerce implications of the possible shutdown of Line 5 compel PHMSA to provide clarity on the matter. We thus look forward to your prompt response,” the lawmakers concluded.
Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline, which links Superior, Wisconsin, with Sarnia, Ontario, was issued a form of a Notice of Revocation and Termination by the state of Michigan on Nov. 13. This notice purports to revoke and terminate in 180 days (on May 12, 2021) the easement granted by Michigan in 1953 that authorizes the location of Line 5 across the Straits of Mackinac. Additionally, a complaint was filed in Ingham County Circuit Court on Nov. 13, seeking to enforce the revocation and termination of the easement.
Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline has been operating for over 65 years. The pipeline provides communities across the Midwest with light oil and natural gas needed to heat homes, fuel vehicles, and power businesses and industries. Shutting down this infrastructure could cause the shutdown of refineries served by Line 5 in Ohio and elsewhere, resulting in the loss of over $5.4 billion in annual economic output and tens and thousands of jobs.
This letter was signed by Congressmen Jack Bergman (R-MI1), Tim Walberg (R-MI7), Tom Tiffany (R-WI7), Troy Balderson (R-OH12), Glenn Grothman (R-WI6), Bill Johnson (R-OH6), John Moolenaar (R-MI4), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK2), and Brad R. Wenstrup, D.P.M. (R-OH2).