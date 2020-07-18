Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requesting information on why there is a delay in distributing coronavirus test results along with information on their plan to resolve this issue.
According to the COVID Tracking Project, more than 42.5 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the United States to date, with more than 700,000 tests reported a day.
“I am reaching out on behalf of my constituents in Northwest and West Central Ohio who are facing delays in receiving COVID-19 test results,” wrote Latta.
“The Department of Health and Human Services recently announced that the United States surpassed over 40 million tests performed. I want to applaud you and the administration for this milestone and for providing every American the ability to be tested for COVID-19. However, even with testing capabilities breaking records daily, we are now facing a delay with test results. This hold up is consequential as those waiting for their results may be unintentionally spreading the virus to others, and they may not be seeking the care they need if they have the virus.”