WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA9) have introduced the Halt Lethal Trafficking Fentanyl Act.
Currently, fentanyl and fentanyl related substances temporarily fall under Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act due to a temporary scheduling order that runs through Feb. 18. Due to the increase in overdose deaths related to fentanyl and FRS, this bill will address the permanent scheduling of fentanyl analogs in the Schedule I category as well as grant researchers the ability to conduct studies on these substances.
The Halt Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act closely tracks recommendations to Congress submitted by the Office of National Drug Control Policy in September. It would permanently place fentanyl related substances into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, simplify registration processes for certain research with Schedule I substances, removing barriers that currently impede such work, and provide for exemption of individual FRS from Schedule I when evidence demonstrates it is appropriate.
“Over the last three decades, the United States has been fighting the opioid epidemic, ranging from prescription opioids to synthetic opioids, like fentanyl,” Latta said. “The havoc these substances wreak on our communities is devastating, and congressional action must be taken.
“In the United States, we lost more than 100,000 lives to drug overdoses deaths from April 2020 to April 2021 per the CDC, and in Ohio, 5,585 lives. We must prioritize combating this epidemic, and I invite my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join us in this fight.”
Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Richard Burr (R-NC) introduced companion legislation in the United States Senate.
In the past year alone, criminal drug cartels have been flooding the U.S. with counterfeit pills. More have been seized this year so far than in the previous two years. There has been enough fentanyl seized at the border to kill 2.5 billion people, or the entire U.S. population over seven times. Fentanyl and fentanyl related substances can be 50-100 times more potent than morphine. Just a few milligrams which is an amount that fits inside the ear of Lincoln on a penny, can be lethal.