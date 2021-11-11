COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Senators Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, have introduced Senate Resolution 211, urging President Joe Biden to keep the Enbridge Line 5 open.
Line 5 is a major oil pipeline connecting Lake Michigan to Lake Huron. A potential shutdown threatens over 1,200 refining jobs at PBF Energy’s Toledo Refining Co. and the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery, and would have a $5.4 billion negative economic impact, according to the senators.
Earlier this year, the Senate unanimously passed Senate Resolution 41, which urged the governor of Michigan to keep the Enbridge Line 5 open for business, after she ordered the initial shutdown.
Senate Resolution 211 is a result of the Biden administration’s admission this week that they were studying the closure of Line 5.
“The closure of Line 5 would be devastating for thousands of Ohio workers and would increase already rising energy costs that Ohioans are paying right now,” Gavarone said.
Earlier this week, Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, along with Michigan Congressmen Tim Walberg, Jack Bergman and 10 other House members, sent a letter to Biden regarding reports of the Biden Administration exploring the possibility of taking action to terminate the Enbridge’s Line 5 Pipeline.
The potential economic devastation was detailed by the Consumer Energy Alliance in a recent report, stating: “Ohio could lose up to $13.7 billion in economic activity, $147.9 million in state revenue and over 20,000 jobs from the shutdown of the Line 5 pipeline.”
In July, Gavarone joined workers in Toledo at an event where hard hats were laid, signifying the jobs that would be lost should Line 5 close.
Likely repercussions of the Line 5 closure include higher agricultural and energy prices that would immediately increase the cost of living for Ohio households.
“We need to ensure our voices are heard on an issue as important as the operation of Line 5 and I am proud to lead that effort,” Gavarone added.
“The devastating consequences of shutting down Line 5 cannot be overstated,” Latta said. “The pipeline is essential to the lifeblood of the Midwest. Should the Biden administration move forward to shut down Line 5 tens of thousands of jobs would be lost across Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and the region; billions of dollars in economy activity would be in jeopardy; and the environment would be at greater risk due to additional trucks operating on roadways and railroads carrying hazardous materials where that is even possible.
“The closure of Line 5 would cause uncertainty over the delivery of energy products, which would result in spikes in consumers’ energy bills and experience difficulties in powering their homes and businesses due to propane and other energy shortages. As the current supply chain is already struggling, this would be an added hardship on the people in the Midwest that is not necessary.”
In light of the Administration’s decision to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline, earlier this year in March, Latta, Bergman, and Walberg led 11 House members in sending Biden a letter to express their concerns regarding reports of pressure campaigns from pipeline opponents to shut down additional petroleum and natural gas pipelines. No response was received.
Last year, Latta, Bergman, and Walberg led a letter with seven other House colleagues to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration asking them to confirm that Line 5 is structurally sound and does not manifest an unsafe condition or constitute an imminent hazard that would warrant its closure for safety reasons. PHMSA replied in January confirming that “there are presently no integrity concerns” with the pipeline based on inspection data.
Along with the lack of safety concerns, any efforts to terminate the pipeline would trigger an international standoff with the United States’ closest ally and economic partner, Canada. The 1977 Transit Pipelines Treaty between the U.S. and Canada has ensured the uninterrupted transportation of energy products across the border for decades.