PERRYSBURG — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green; Ohio Rep. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green; and Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, will discuss several issues on Monday.
Topics will include pipelines, electrical grids, the stimulus package, illegal immigration, school funding and changes to voting laws.
The Northern Wood County Republican Club will provide an opportunity to ask questions and share thoughts.
The forum is set for 6:45-8 p.m. at Carpenters Local 351 Hall, 9278 Bass Pro Blvd. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
This is free and open to the public.