The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has honored Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, with the Spirit of Enterprise award for his support of pro-business policies in the U.S. House of Representatives throughout 2019
“As businesses of all sizes reopen and adapt their operations in Ohio and across the country, members of Congress must remain committed to ensuring each business has the tools they need in order to thrive,” Latta said. “Each Congress, I support policies that will support American business owners, boost our economy, and ensure businesses have the resources they need to flourish and grow.”
Latta is among 210 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 49 members of the U.S. Senate to receive this recognition. By earning the 2020 Spirit of Enterprise award, Latta has shown his commitment to not only supporting pro-business legislation, but also a commitment to the bipartisan leadership and constructive governing necessary to move our country forward.
“In these uncertain times with daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, it is imperative that leaders in Washington are focused on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth from California to Maine,” said Thomas J. Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As we rebuild our economy, legislators must lead by pursuing bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system.”