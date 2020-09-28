WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, provided the following statement after the announcement of earning the Energy Champion award from the American Energy Alliance for his votes supporting affordable energy, innovation, and market-oriented energy and environment policies:
“I am proud to be recognized as one of AEA’s Energy Champions in Congress. During my time in Congress, I have worked to cut red tape and support innovation in energy development. These policies have been critically important to our economy and national security,” he said.
Latta is among 74 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 15 members of the U.S. Senate to receive this recognition. By earning the 2020 Energy Champion award, Congressman Latta has shown his commitment supporting legislation that will expand economic opportunity and promote reliable energy. The title of Energy Champion is awarded to members in the U.S. House of Representatives with a score of 100 percent.
“Many students are back to school—either in person or virtually—which means report cards for parents and score cards for voters,” said Kenny Stein, director of Policy and Federal Affairs for the American Energy Alliance. “The choices in Congress between who supports affordable, abundant energy, and who does not, is stark. There are energy champions that should be applauded, and those who are failing and ‘need attention.’ These elected officials have earned these scores and now they need to live with the consequences.”